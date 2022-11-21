Argument results in murder at Kroger

By Heather Middleton

HENRY COUNTY, Georgia (Henry Daily Herald) — An argument that started inside the Kroger grocery store on Fairview Road in Ellenwood ended in death.

Henry County police report the dispute escalated in the store’s parking lot where guns were pulled killing one person.

Damage to the store included broken glass, bullet holes and debris.

According to police, the shooting is still under investigation.

Neither the alleged shooter nor victim have been identified.

