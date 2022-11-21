Cristiano Ronaldo defends timing of controversial interview, says it ‘won’t shake’ Portugal team

By Zayn Nabbi, CNN

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has defended the timing of his interview with Piers Morgan, telling reporters on Monday it “won’t shake the changing room’s concentration and focus” ahead of the World Cup.

“In my life, the best timing is always my timing,” Ronaldo said at press conference.

“I don’t have to think about what other people think. I speak when I want. The players know me really well for many years and know the type of person I am.”

“It’s an ambitious group that is hungry and focused. So I’m sure it [the interview] won’t shake the changing room’s concentration and focus.”

Last week, the 37-year-old Manchester United forward gave an interview to Morgan in which he said he felt betrayed by the club, stated his lack of respect for manager Erik ten Hag and cast doubt on whether he would return to the team.

Manchester United announced Friday that it has “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Ronaldo’s interview.

Various British media outlets have claimed the club are considering canceling Ronaldo’s contract as a result of the controversial interview.

The Guardian and The Athletic both quoted sources saying that the club has appointed lawyers and is considering legal action against Ronaldo. The Guardian also reported that the forward has been instructed not to return to Carrington, the club’s training ground, once the World Cup concludes.

Ronaldo has been training as usual with teammate since arriving in Doha on Friday after a stomach bug ruled him out of Portugal’s friendly match against Nigeria in Lisbon the day before.

“I’m feeling great, I’m recovered and I’m training well and ready to start the World Cup in the best way possible,” Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo is appearing in his fifth and possibly final World Cup and says Portugal is the best team at the tournament.

“I feel that this Portugal squad has amazing potential. I think we can win for sure, but we need to focus on the next game. So, it’s focusing in Ghana, get a win and go from there.

“We will see in the end who the best team is, but I believe Portugal is the best team in this World Cup. But we need to show it on the pitch”, he added.

Portugal is in World Cup Group H alongside Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.