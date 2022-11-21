CT Foodshare raises money and turkeys for people in need

By Dylan Fearon

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Thanksgiving is just around the corner and there are people who desperately need help.

Some people don’t know where their next meal is coming from and Connecticut Foodshare is trying to change that.

They have boxes stuffed with turkeys thanks to the generosity in Glastonbury.

Residents like Susan Lempke contributed to Connecticut Foodshares Turkey and Forty Drive.

“Years ago my husband and I used to farm together and we always used to donate our leftover vegetables to Foodshare. We haven’t done it in quite a few years since his passing, so I thought, why not this is my year,” said Susan.

The food and money helps families who need it this thanksgiving.

Volunteer Bob Inderbitzen knows there are people worried about where their next meal will come from.

“Some people live paycheck to paycheck or have lost that and need a meal immediately,” said Bob.

Last year at the First Church in Glastonbury, CT food share collected more than $10,000 and more than 100 turkeys.

“There’s always somebody that has less and we’re grateful to help families that need more,” Bob said.

