Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 leaves at least 46 dead in Indonesia

By Masrur Jamaluddin

At least 46 people have died after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s West Java province on Monday, according to the country’s National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB).

A further 700 were left injured, according to Major General Suharyanto, head of the BNPB.

The quake hit the Cianjur region in West Java province at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Four schools and 52 houses collapsed or were badly damaged, according the BNPB local office in the Cianjur region. A mosque and a hospital were also damaged, according to the office.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

