Fire kills 36 at industrial wholesaler in central China

BEIJING (AP) — A fire has killed 36 people at an industrial wholesaler in central China’s Henan province. A district government in the city of Anyang said two other people were injured and two were missing. More than 200 rescuers and firefighters responded to the fire that took four hours to extinguish Monday evening. No word was given on the cause of the fire or how so many employees were killed. China has a history of industrial accidents caused by lax regard to safety measures fueled by rising competition and abetted by corruption among officials. Online listings for the company, Kaixinda, said it wholesaled in a wide range of industrial goods including chemicals.

