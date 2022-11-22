Ed Reed Foundation provides families in need with free Thanksgiving meals

By WBAL Staff

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Families in need across Baltimore will receive Thanksgiving meals thanks to the Ed Reed Foundation.

For the 17th consecutive year, the foundation is providing meals to families from partner schools and community organizations. They will receive turkeys, fresh produce, pies and all the trimmings to enjoy at home with their loved ones.

This year, the foundation partnered with its sponsor, McCormick and Co., and Walmart is providing 700 turkeys and sides for the meals along with grants to the foundation.

Meals were distributed to the families from Booker T. Washington Middle School throughout the day Thursday and Friday. A meal handout event was also held at the SEED School of Maryland for those families on Friday.

