today at 5:54 AM
Published 5:28 AM

Several fires break out overnight in Desert Hot Springs. Police say it’s arson

Several fires were lit across Desert Hot Springs early Tuesday morning and police say many appeared to be the work of an arsonist.

The first call of a fire came in around 1:30 a.m.

As of 4:00 a.m., there were five dumpster fires, two structure fires, and several vegetation fires reported throughout the city.

One of the fires happened on Granada Ave at a home where people had to be evacuated. They were later allowed back in.

No injuries were reported from any of the fires.

The Desert Hot Springs Fire Department's Batallion Chief, Tim Voigt said resources as far as Moreno Valley, cities throughout the Coachella Valley, and the pass area had to come out to assist the fire department.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story.

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021.

