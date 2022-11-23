16-year-old boy missing since Nov. 20 in Indio

The Indio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a 16-year-old boy last seen on Nov. 20, 2022.

Police said that Emmanuel Tolbert Jr. left his home without permission at around 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 20.

He is described as standing approximately 5 feet tall and weighing about 98 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black pants. He may be in possession of a purple bicycle that belonged to his mother.

Tolbert has family in South Carolina, Texas, and Ohio. Police were told he has run away prior to this occasion.

Police added that Tolbert does not have a cell phone.

If you have any information on Tolbert's whereabouts, call 760-391-4051 or email gbacilio@indiopd.org. You can also reach out to 760-541-4515 or email jgutierrez@indio.org.