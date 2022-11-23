Man arrested in connection with deadly Hillsboro shooting

By KPTV Staff

HILLSBORO, Oregon (KPTV) — A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Hillsboro earlier this month.

Police said Franciso Rafael Vasquez-Gomez, of Cornelius, was arrested near Forest Grove on Tuesday night. He was booked into the Washington County Jail for second-degree murder in connection with the death of 32-year-old Erick Alcantar Vega.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 12, Vega was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside the Dunes Motel, near Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Walnut Street. Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but Vega died at the scene.

Police have not released any other details about the shooting, include how they identified Vasquez-Gomez as the suspect in the shooting.

Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Forest Grove Police Department, Cornelius Police Department, and the Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team were involved in Vasquez-Gomez’s arrest.

