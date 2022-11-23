State: New York’s first pot crop jeopardized by court fight

Albany, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials are warning a judge that a court fight over licensing rules for marijuana dispensaries could wind up hurting small farms that just harvested their first cannabis crop. New York on Monday issued its first 36 licenses for dispensaries. The state has had to delay plans to authorize scores more because of a legal battle over licensing criteria. In a court filing Tuesday, the state asked a judge to loosen an injunction preventing licenses from being issued in some parts of the state. They said marijuana farms could lose millions of dollars if they don’t have an outlet for this year’s harvest.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

