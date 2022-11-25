Greece: 7 Egyptians held, suspected of crewing migrant boat

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have arrested seven Egyptians who had been on board a fishing boat crammed with nearly 500 people that lost steering and triggered a major rescue effort earlier this week. The seven were arrested on suspicion of being involved in migrant smuggling, after a preliminary investigation identified them as allegedly having been involved in crewing the vessel. The dilapidated 25-meter (82-foot) boat had been heading from Libya to Italy with 483 people on board when it lost steering in rough seas south of the Greek island of Crete early Tuesday. The coast guard said a preliminary investigation showed the passengers had paid a smuggling ring $3,000-$4,000 each to be transported to Italy.

