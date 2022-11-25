Jennifer Lopez returns to social media to announce ‘This Is Me…Now’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jennifer Lopez has used the 20th anniversary of the release of her “This Is Me…Then” to announce an update.

“This Is Me…Now” will be her next project and reportedly “chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades.”

Lopez’s social media had gone dark in recent days with much speculation that a big announcement was in the works.

“Featuring confessional songs, reflections on the trials of her past, upbeat celebrations of love with her signature powerhouse vocals, This Is Me…Now shines a spotlight on her tough childhood, unsuccessful relationships and the incredible emotional journey she has been on,” according to Rolling Stone, citing a press release.

The original album, “This Is Me…Then,” was released on November 25, 2002.

In a video posted on her verified social media, Lopez is shown morphing from the artist she was then to who she is today.

“This Was Me…Then” was dedicated to her then-fiance Ben Affleck. It featured her hit single “Jenny From the Block,” as well as a special song about Affleck, “Dear Ben.”

“This Is Me…Now” includes a track titled, “Dear Ben pt. ll.”

The new album was teased in Lopez’s recent Vogue interview in which the collection of songs was referred to “as a kind of bookend to This Is Me…Then, the album she released 20 years ago in the heady early days of her relationship with Affleck.”

“I’m not one of these tortured artists,” Lopez told Vogue. “Yes, I’ve lived with tremendous sadness, like anybody else, many, many times in my life, and pain. But when I make my best music or my best art is when I’m happy and full and feel lots of love.”

Lopez and Affleck are now married, almost 20 years after they first split as a couple.

