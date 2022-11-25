Mariah Carey’s twins were the stars of her Thanksgiving Day parade appearance

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Mariah Carey made the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade a family affair.

Carey closed out the annual event with a performance of her iconic holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas is You” and she was joined by some special guests.

Her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon, Monroe and Moroccan, danced behind their mom while she sang.

The 11-year-olds emerged from a pair of gift boxes to dance and sing along with the famed lyrics.

Carey shouted them out in a post on her verified Instagram account.

“Happy Thanksgiving!!!,” the caption on a collection of photos and videos read. “Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe, grateful for the lambily [her fans are known as ‘Lambs’] and for the precious moments in life. Now it’s reaaaallly time!!!”

That last line was acknowledgment that it’s officially Christmas season, which is not only what the singer is often associated with, but also one of Carey’s favorites.

She appears on the cover of the new holiday issue of W Magazine and spoke to the publication about the season.

“I create my own Christmas moment. I mean, Santa Claus visits us. He comes with his reindeer. I am not exaggerating—this is the truth,” she told the publication.

“Darling, look, I know a lot of the time people are like, ‘Oh, yay! Look at her! She’s, like, so festive and such a Christmas girl,’ or whatever,” Carey said. “But, really, Christmas makes me happy.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.