Three people dead after a fire at a Riverside home

Three people were found dead after a fire at a home in Riverside Friday morning.

Police responded to the scene on the 11000 block of Price Court near the 91 Freeway at around 11 a.m.

Details remain limited, however, a witness told ABC7 that they saw firefighters take two people out of the home.

Video from Air7 showed what appears to be three bodies covered up outside the home. The helicopter shot also shows a home on the roof of the home.

Riverside police sent out an alert to the community to expect police activity for the next few hours. No further details were released as of Friday afternoon.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.