Hospital: 2nd Israeli, wounded in Jerusalem blasts, dies

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Jerusalem hospital says an Israeli man died of wounds sustained in blasts that hit the city earlier this week. Shaare Zedek Medical Center said Tadesse Teshome Ben Madeh, who was critically wounded in one of the blasts at the city’s bus stops, had passed away. The first explosion occurred near a crowded bus stop on the edge of the city. The second went off about half an hour later in a settlement in the city’s north. The blasts immediately killed a 15-year-old dual Israeli-Canadian national and wounded 18 Israelis. Israeli police accused Palestinians of carrying out the attacks. No Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the explosions.

