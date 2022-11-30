9 Navy sailors receive minor injuries in fire aboard carrier

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nine Navy sailors received minor injuries in a fire aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, military officials said Wednesday.

The blaze broke out Tuesday morning as the aircraft carrier was conducting routine operations about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) off the coast of Southern California, the Navy said in a statement.

“The fire was quickly identified and extinguished through the crew’s fire-fighting efforts,” the statement said.

All nine injured sailors were treated aboard the ship, which will continue its operations in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.