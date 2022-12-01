Skip to Content
Mexico tells US it wants to keep talking on trade disputes

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s economy secretary has proposed yet another round of talks with the United States on a dispute over Mexico’s energy sector.  Mexico hopes to stave off a full-fledged trade complaint under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. The United States says Mexico is unfairly favoring its state-owned electricity and oil companies over American competitors and clean-energy suppliers. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai appears willing to keep talking, but her office says she  “underscored the urgency of prompt and meaningful progress” at a Thursday meeting. The two countries also appear headed for another commercial dispute over a Mexican ban on imports of genetically modified yellow corn.

