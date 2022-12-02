Orban says Hungary will stick to veto of EU-Ukraine aid plan

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister is continuing to oppose a European Union plan to provide an 18-billion-euro ($19-billion) aid package to Ukraine in 2023. The veto promises to sustain tensions between the EU and Hungary’s nationalist government amid a struggle over democratic standards. Speaking in a radio interview on Friday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban acknowledged that Ukraine needs assistance to pay for the functioning of essential services. But he emphasized that he would block the EU’s plan of joint borrowing to fund the package. Orban instead recommended member states provide assistance individually through bilateral agreements. Hungary’s veto comes as the EU is set to freeze billions in funding to Budapest over concerns over corruption and democratic backsliding.

