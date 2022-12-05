Artist selling watercolor paintings to raise money for groups working in war-torn Ukraine

By Joel Seymour

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — An Asheville artist is selling watercolor paintings in an effort to help those in Ukraine.

Brigitte Knauf is selling her artwork, ranging from $4 to $50 apiece, and donating all proceeds to charitable groups working in Ukraine, including World Central Kitchen and Doctors Without Borders.

“There’s so much misery in this world. I grew up in post-World War II in Germany, and I know what hunger means. And I just have to do something,” Knauf said.

Knauf invited patrons to a small event Sunday, Dec. 4, where they could look at watercolor paintings and greeting cards she had painted to help support the groups working abroad.

In February, Knauf donated some of her paintings to be auctioned by Manna FoodBank, which was also raising funds to aid Ukraine.

