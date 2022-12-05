‘Like a train got hit’: Chicago driver turns the tables on would-be carjackers, shooting 2 of the 3 suspects

By Charlie De Mar

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A licensed concealed carry holder shot at a crew of teenagers who police said tried robbing him at gunpoint.

It happened in the Austin neighborhood, near Arthington Street and Kilpatrick Avenue.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports from the 11th District police station where they said the Firearrm Owners Identification (FOID) card and conceal carry owner was sitting in his car when he turned the tables on a group of would-be robbers, shooting two of the three suspects.

And it all ended in a crash.

Just before 6:00 a.m., police said a 56-year-old man who works nearby was sitting in his car when a car pulled up with at least three people inside.

One person from that car got out and pointed a gun at the 56-year-old. There was a struggle, and then the 56-year-old pulled out his own gun and shot several times, hitting the driver in the head.

The passenger was hit in the shoulder and found a few blocks away. And as the crew tried to drive away, the car crashed through a fence and into a yard. The person in the backseat broke his leg.

CBS 2 with a neighbor who heard the gunshots and the crash.

“It was like a train got hit,” said neighborhood resident Kevin Jones.

CPD said the victim was licensed to carry a gun. The suspects in this case are all believed to be between 15-18 years old.

