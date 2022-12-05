NFL Week 13: Ravens do it without Jackson, Burrow and Prescott put in dominant performances but Eagles stay top

By Alasdair Howorth, CNN

Lamar Jackson suffered a first-quarter knee injury as the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) scraped a 10-9 win against the Denver Broncos (3-9) to stay top of AFC North.

The 2019 NFL MVP suffered the injury after being sacked by Jonathan Cooper in the final play of the quarter and did not return. But head coach John Harbaugh is not worried about Jackson missing too much game time.

“(It’s) not a season-ending type of knee,” Harbaugh said after the game, according NFL.com “We’ll see if he can go back this week. If not, he’ll be sometime after that shortly.”

Substitute Tyler Huntley struggled after entering the game, throwing 27 of 32 for 187 yards with an interception. But he came up with the goods when it mattered most, throwing a two-yard touchdown with 28 seconds on the clock to win the game for the Ravens.

The game-winning throw came at the end of a 91-yard push by the Ravens over 16 plays to score the only touchdown of a game in which neither quarterback threw 300 yards.

Joe Burrow dominates Patrick Mahomes

Joe Burrow put down a statement performance as the Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) handed the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) their third loss of the season in a thrilling 27-24 victory.

The third season QB went 25 of 31 passing for 286 yards, carried for 46 yards, including a rushing touchdown, and threw another as he became the first quarterback to beat Patrick Mahomes in three consecutive games.

“He’s one of the best quarterbacks in this league,” Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said of his teammate, per ESPN. “Everybody knows that. He should be in the MVP race. If he’s not in it, he should be. Number one quarterback in the race.”

The Bengals were down by seven going into the final quarter but turned it around. After an eight-play field-goal brought them within touching distance of the Chiefs, Germaine Pratt forced a fumble on the Chiefs 46 yard-line.

Burrow then led a ten play, 53-yard push before throwing the game-winning touchdown to running back Chris Evans. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, it was a league-high 9th passed score in the fourth quarter by Burrow to take the win.

Around the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys scored an unanswered 33 points in the fourth quarter to blow away the Indianapolis Colts 54-19.

It was a tight game heading into the fourth, with the Cowboys up 21-19 before they dropped the tied second-highest points haul in NFL history. Only the Detroit Lions have scored more in the final quarter when they scored 34 against the Bears in 2007.

Dak Prescott threw three touchdowns and 170 yards, taking him to third on the all-time career Cowboys touchdown passes list (156), overtaking former Cowboy legend Roger Staubach and Danny White. Only Troy Aikman (165) and Tony Romo (248) are now ahead of Prescott on the list.

With the win the Cowboys (9-3) maintain their winning form and remain two games behind the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) in the NFC East.

The Eagles remain top after thrashing the Titans 35-10 in Philadelphia. Led by Jalen Hurts, who threw three touchdowns and ran in for another, the Eagles have made their strongest start to a season since 2004.

The Minnesota Vikings (10-2) continued to keep pace with the Eagles as the only other team with double-digit wins in a nervy 27-22 win over the New York Jets, despite a spirited fight back from the away team.

Elsewhere the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants both kept their playoff hopes alive with a rare tie. Perhaps an appropriate result during the soccer World Cup, both teams will no doubt be dissatisfied after failing to grab the win in overtime.

