Retrial for quadruple homicide case expected to resume

The retrial for the quadruple homicide case is expected to resume Monday after the defense team filed motions for mistrial and for the retrial to be dismissed.

The defense team for Jose Larin-Garcia claims that new evidence will make it impossible for the defendant to face a fair trial and violates his right to a fair retrial.

Related Story: Defense files for mistrial and dismissal of Palm Springs quadruple homicide case

Jose Larin-Garcia is being charged with four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Jacob Montgomery, Juan Duarte Raya, Yuliana Garcia, and Carlos Campos Rivera.

Court documents were filed on November 28 by Larin-Garcia's defense attorney John Patrick Dolan. The court documents showed that the defense team will seek a mistrial and for dismissal of Larin-Garcia's retrial due to evidence found in the trunk of the car where three of the shooting victims were found.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on the case.