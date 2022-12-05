Utah man lights up neighborhood with the face of Santa

By Michael Locklear

MILLCREEK, Utah (KSL) — A Millcreek man is spreading Christmas cheer through tens of thousands of lights around his home, with the main feature being a giant face of Santa stretching from his roof to the yard.

It’s the reactions from the kids that fuel Keith Jensen’s passion.

“I know it’s over the top,” Jensen said.

The Santa hat spans the roof and has about 5,800 lights alone. The front of the home features the eyes, and Santa’s beard comes down onto the lawn.

“The Santa face is probably the one that required the most ingenuity and creativity,” said Jensen, who’s won many contests in the more than three decades he’s been decorating his home.

However, he sees fewer families putting up lights each year.

“It’s becoming a thing of the past, I think,” Jensen said. “Families are busy with a lot of other activities, just don’t take the time to put lights up, and if they do, it’s just a string here or there.”

That’s part of why Jensen’s display is so eye-catching. Other elements include ten reindeer – some crossing over the driveway, others high in a tree, and one “guard deer” near the front door. There’s also a Dr. Seuss-inspired tree and 10-foot-tall candy canes.

Jensen loves to see cars driving by to check out his display. He lives near Olympus High School at 2120 East Greenbriar Way in Millcreek.

“Now I think I have a destination place for families to come,” he said, “and you know, just feel the Christmas spirit.”

