Albanian opposition leader attacked during anti-govt protest

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The leader of the Albanian opposition center-right Democratic Party has been attacked during an anti-government protest held near a summit of European Union leaders and their counterparts from the Western Balkans in the capital Tirana. Sali Berisha, a 78-year-old former president and prime minister, on Tuesday was leading hundreds of protesters walking toward the summit area when a man came out of the crowd and punched him in the face. The attacker was immediately subdued by bodyguards. The reason for the attack is not clear. The opposition was protesting against alleged corruption by Prime Minister Edi Rama, which they blame for the country’s cost-of-living crisis.

