Dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at day care

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

GRIMES, Iowa (KCCI) — An Iowa dog was so excited to go to dog camp that she accidentally pulled the fire alarm!

Birdie goes to dog camp on Friday at Dogwoods Lodge in Grimes.

“She just arrived for day camp and was just bouncing around and bounced into the fire alarm, pushed it in, pulled it down and that was it,” said Jessica Tapper, owner of Dogwoods Lodge.

The mischief was caught on Dogwoods Lodge’s security camera. Video footage shows Birdie jumping and hitting the alarm, prompting a visit from Grimes firefighters.

As punishment, Birdie had to “paws” and think about what she did. She wore an apology around her neck, which reads, “Dear Grimes Fire Department, I’m sorry that I pulled the fire alarm today. Sincerely, Birdie.”

Tapper isn’t so sure that Birdie is sorry for what she did.

“She didn’t seem to care at all. The other dogs were freaking out,” Tapper said.

The firefighters have forgiven Birdie.

“We thought that was pretty funny, and we’re glad that she’s now let back at dog camp and she can go once a week and play around,” Birdie’s owner said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.