Former Malden firefighter sentenced to probation for selling drugs while on duty

    MALDEN, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A former Malden firefighter was sentenced in federal court on Monday after pleading guilty to drug charges. Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, dealt drugs to other firefighters, according to US Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Eisnor was sentenced to five years of probation, and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and forfeiture of $900.

“As a firefighter, Mr. Eisnor was responsible for protecting the Malden community. Instead, he dishonored his noble profession and sold drugs while on duty,” Rollins said in a statement.

In June, Eisnor pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

The drugs included oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin, and Adderall, the Department of Justice said.

