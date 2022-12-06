NC Home Depot worker dies weeks after being pushed to the ground during theft: Police

By Alexx Altman-Devilbiss

HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WLOS) — An 82-year-old Home Depot employee has died weeks after being pushed to the ground during a theft at the North Carolina store.

The incident happened on Oct. 18 in Hillsborough when the suspect leaving the store’s garden area with a shopping cart containing three pressure washers pushed the employee who then fell to the ground, according to a release.

The employee died on Dec. 1 due to complications from the injuries received, officials said. The North Carolina medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

The suspect fled the scene in a white, four-door, Hyundai Sonata with an obscured North Carolina temporary tag, according to police.

Police are still looking for the suspect and anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 919-296-9562. Anonymous crime tips can be reported by calling 919-296-9555.

