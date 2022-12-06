Panel proposes major overhaul of German hospital financing

BERLIN (AP) — An expert panel has unveiled a proposal for a major overhaul of Germany’s system for funding hospitals that it says will promote quality over quantity. The government-appointed panel of independent experts suggested putting hospitals into three categories, depending on the level of care they provide, with different requirements and financing systems for each. The goal is to ensure patients have access to primary care near their homes, while concentrating specialist treatment in hospitals with top expertise, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said. Between 40-60% of hospital funding will be earmarked for the basic services hospitals have to provide, while the rest will be paid on a per-case basis. The new system is likely to face opposition from some lawmakers.

