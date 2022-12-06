‘These are wildlife crimes’: Bear activist calls on community after bears found dismembered in NC

By Carlos Cristian Flores

WOODFIN, North Carolina (WYFF) — A bear activist is speaking out after three black bears were found dismembered in western North Carolina.

On Thursday, the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission reported that three bear carcasses were found on a private property in Woodfin, North Carolina.

“What looked to be a mother and two cubs because the size of the smaller ones. The meat was taken and the skin. The paws were cut off,” the founder of Help Asheville Bears, Jody Williams said.

A video given to us by Help Asheville Bears shows that the bears were left in a wooded area on the side of the road. Williams believes poachers were responsible.

“A hunter only gets one bear tag per year. There are three bears there. This needs to be accounted for. These are wildlife crimes,” Williams said.

The bear season for North Carolina is from Oct. 17 to Nov. 19 and from Dec 12 to Jan. 2.

Born Free USA reports black bears can be legally hunted in 27 states and 40,000 to 50,000 bears are legally hunted each year. However, they believe more are illegally poached.

“Poaching ruins it for everybody. It ruins it for the nature watcher, it ruins it for the hunter that waits all year to do it during season, do it right. Then these guys are out there year round killing bears, taking parts, and ruining it for everybody else,” Williams said.

Williams said they just have to wait as more information is released but you can help bring the person responsible to justice.

“The only thing it takes for evil to prevail is for good men and women to do nothing. So if you see something or you know something say something,” Williams said.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says this is an ongoing investigation.

Help Asheville Bears is offering a $5,000 reward for information about the case.

You are asked to call 1-855-SOS-BEAR.

