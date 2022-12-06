Trump Organization found guilty on multiple counts of criminal tax fraud

By Lauren del Valle and Kara Scannell, CNN

A Manhattan jury has found two Trump Organization companies guilty on multiple charges of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records connected to a 15-year scheme to defraud tax authorities by failing to report and pay taxes on compensation for top executives.

The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. were found guilty on all charges they faced.

Donald Trump and his family have not been charged in this case.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

