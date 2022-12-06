UN aid chief: Ukrainians are suffering `colossal’ torment

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief is decrying the “colossal” torment Ukrainians are suffering from “senseless war” and Russian destruction of its infrastructure. Martin Griffiths’ view was echoed Tuesday by the United States and its Western allies but strongly opposed by Russia, which accused Ukraine of seeking its destruction. At a U.N. Security Council meeting, Martin Griffiths outlined the toll of “the widespread death, displacement and suffering” caused since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, exacerbated by Moscow’s recent attacks that have created an energy and water crisis in the country as temperatures plummet below freezing. He said over 14 million people are now “forcibly displaced” from their homes.

