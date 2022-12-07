Blinded in battle in WWII, Milwaukee Marine turns 100

By Kent Wainscott

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — “December sixth, 1922, I was born.”

As Herbert “Herbie” Stark marks his 100th birthday, he reflects on all that’s changed over time — changes that he’s lived, but hasn’t seen.

Stark has been blind since he was wounded in battle during World War II, at the age of 21.

“I went in June of 1943. That’s when we were starting to take back the islands in the Pacific,” Stark told WISN-12 News.

His Marine unit was in a battle on Guam in 1944 when he was shot in the head by a sniper.

“The bullet went right in back of my eye,” Stark said. “Cutting my optic nerve and smashing out the other eye.”

Told he would never recover his sight, he set out to build a new life. He married his high-school sweetheart, raised a family and had the house in which he still lives built in a Milwaukee neighborhood where many of the streets had yet to be paved. And he started a band, playing his accordion at dance clubs across southeast Wisconsin.

“We became a popular swing band until the rock music started to squeeze us out a little bit,” Stark said.

Now, to stay active as he hits the century mark, the Marine veteran still does up to ten push-ups every day.

When it was suggested that he has a remarkable spirit, Stark replied, “I hate to brag about myself, but I think that was my nature, smiling and, well, trying to be a decent guy you might say.”

And at 100, Herbie Stark is still smiling and still looking to the future.

