Peru’s President Pedro Castillo says he will dissolve congress, hours before impeachment vote

By Claudia Rebaza, CNN

Peru’s President Pedro Castillo announced on Wednesday that he will dissolve Congress temporarily, and will install an emergency government — hours before lawmakers were due to make an impeachment vote in congress.

In a televised speech from the Presidential Palace on Wednesday, Castillo said he will call for early parliamentary elections to work on a new constitution.

The embattled president, who has survived two impeachment attempts, also declared a national curfew from Wednesday from 10 p.m. local (5 p.m. ET) to 4 a.m. local.

Elected in July 2021 by a narrow margin in a runoff, Castillo faces six ongoing investigations by the office of the National Prosecutor, five of which are for alleged acts of corruption.

The government of the leftist leader has also been mired in chaos since inauguration, with dozens of ministers appointed, replaced, sacked or resigned in little over a year — piling further pressure on the beleagured president.

Castillo, a former schoolteacher and union leader, has railed against the opposition for trying to remove him from the first day he was in office and accused Peru’s Attorney General, Patricia Benavides, of orchestrating what he called a new form of “coup d’état” against him.

In October, Benavides filed a constitutional complaint against him based on three of the six investigations her office had opened. The complaint allows congress to carry out its own investigation against the president.

A motion submitted by the opposition last week asked to impeach the president for being “morally unfit” according to Peru’s Constitution Art 113.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

