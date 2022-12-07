Police: Raymond Bouderau and Jacqueline Jewett heisted more than $1 million from homes in NYC, Sag Harbor

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A couple is under arrest, charged in a wild burglary spree from New York City to Long Island’s East End.

Authorities announced Tuesday the arrest of Raymond Bouderau of Manhattan and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut.

They’re accused of multiple burglaries and stealing high-end items totaling more than $1 million.

Two residences were hit – one in Manhattan and the other in Sag Harbor, Long Island. Both belonged to a woman who was dating Jewett’s ex.

The Suffolk DA credits a joint effort with cracking the case.

“If there’s one thing that this case illustrates is that life is not like the movies, and in Suffolk County, if you steal other people’s property, whether its at the point of a gun or in this case through the planning of an elaborate heist, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, along with out law enforcement partners, will hunt you down and you’ll be held responsible,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

Bouderau and Jewett are both facing grand larceny and other charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.