Police respond to shooting with injuries at a Marietta, Georgia, Walmart

By Ray Sanchez and Melissa Alonso, CNN

Police were responding Wednesday to a shooting with injuries at a Walmart in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Cobb County police said.

Several injuries were reported though the situation does not involve an active shooter, police said via Twitter.

Police are “on the scene of a shooting at 2795 Chastain Meadows Pkwy. Several injuries. Not an active shooter,” police said in a tweet. “No current threat to public.”

“The initial investigation is still pending,” according to a Cobb County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. The sheriff’s office and other area agencies are on scene of a Walmart assisting police, officials told CNN.

“We are aware of the situation and are working closely with local law enforcement,” Walmart spokesperson Ashlet Nolan said.

The shooting comes weeks after six store employees were killed by a gunman at a Walmart in Virginia. A manager on an overnight shift at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, allegedly opened fire with a handgun on November 22 in the break room in what was the third mass shooting in that state in November.

