Rep. Madison Cawthorn directed to pay over $15,000 in fines by House Ethics Committee

By Ty Russell

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics has issued a report regarding allegations against Congressman Madison Cawthorn (R-NC).

The outgoing 11th district representative has been fined more than $15,000 by the House Ethics Committee over his handling of cryptocurrency.

An investigative subcommittee found the Western North Carolina congressman received an “impermissible gift” a year ago related to his cryptocurrency deal over a “Lets Go Brandon” coin.

That political slogan is a substitute for a derogatory phrase directed at President Joe Biden.

Investigators found Rep. Cawthorn was given a more generous offer than the general public, adding that the congressman must pay more than $14,000 to charity by the end of the year.

That’s the money made from the deals.

He also has 14 days to file related documents and pay a $1,000 late fee over the transaction.

While he must pay these, the investigative committee found he did not purposely fail to report the crypto transactions. But they did say he should have reached out to the Ethics Committee for guidance in promoting the “LGB” coin.

He was also investigated over claims of an improper relationship with a staffer after the release of photos and a video.

The investigative subcommittee found there was no evidence an improper relationship and recommended no further action.

This is a developing story. News 13 plans to reach out to the Ethics Committee to see if Congressman Madison Cawthorn meets the deadlines to make payments and file reports. News 13 has reached out to Rep. Cawthorn’s office for comment on the matter. This story will be updated with any new information or statements.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.