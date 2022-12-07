Scheffler, Finau among first players committing to The American Express golf tournament in 2023

The first wave of player commitments toward the 2023 American Express Golf Tournament have been announced. Fans can see reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, SoCal native Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffle, and Tony Finau competing in the 64th edition of the tournament, set to be here in Coachella Valley in January. "Together, the four American teammates from September's victorious President's Cup squad, are ranked among the top 12 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking," the American Express shared with News Channel 3.

Golf fans can also look forward to watching Sungjae Im, who is ranked World No. 19, and Idyllwild native Brendan Steele. Im is a two-time PGA winner and the 2019 Arnold Palmer Award winner. Steele is not just a hometown favorite as a 2005 UC Riverside graduate, he's a three-time PGA TOUR winner.

Core 4: Scheffler, Cantlay, Finau, Schauffele headline field for 64th edition of @theamexgolf. With a record $8M purse, the American Express will showcase 156 pros & 156 amateurs to kick off the @PGATOUR West Coast Swing.



Coverage on @KESQ with the team @BaileyKESQ @Tarp1969. — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) December 7, 2022

The tournament, slated for January 19-22, 2023, will showcase 156 professional golfers and 156 amateurs. The host course is PGA WEST's Stadium Course. Golfers will also play at the La Quinta Country Club. The tournament is the first PGA TOUR regular season event of the year in the continental United States.

News Channel 3 Sports Anchor Blake Arthur is covering this announcement and will have live reports starting on News Channel 3 at 4:00.

Check Out Our American Express Page for More Updates

The music

Fans don't just attend for the golf; the event traditionally features live music.

In October, News Channel 3 broke the news: iconic Southern California native Gwen Stefani and GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Darius Rucker will be headlining the American Express Concert Series in 2023.

Stefani and Rucker will be performing on the PGA WEST Stadium Course driving range during the Coachella Valley’s annual PGA TOUR golf tournament in January.

https://youtu.be/iwcdwXCIdyc

The charity

In November, The American Express donated money to 37 Coachella Valley organizations. The funds were raised during the 2022 PGA Tour Golf Tournament.

Each organization received a check of different amounts, all of them together totaling $1,000,000.

MORE: American Express donates one million dollars to local organizations

https://youtu.be/KOn7hXMNXa4

2023 AmEx Tickets

Daily ticket options (for as low as $50) for The American Express are now on sale at the tournament’s website, www.theamexgolf.com.

American Express Card Members receive a 20% discount for any online ticket orders.