Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 6:51 PM
Published 6:45 PM

Tim Bradley Jr. headed to boxing’s Hall of Fame, headlines 2023 class

KESQ

Timothy Bradley Jr. is headed to the Hall of Fame.

The Desert Storm will be inducted this summer as one of the headliners for the 2023 class.

Bradley (33-2-1), was a two-division world champion, known for his fights and rivalry with Manny Pacquiao.

Bradley has been a boxing analyst with ESPN since 2016.

The International Boxing Hall of Fame is in Canastota, NY.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content