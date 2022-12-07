Tim Bradley Jr. headed to boxing’s Hall of Fame, headlines 2023 class

Timothy Bradley Jr. is headed to the Hall of Fame.

The Desert Storm will be inducted this summer as one of the headliners for the 2023 class.

Bradley (33-2-1), was a two-division world champion, known for his fights and rivalry with Manny Pacquiao.

When I came to the desert in 2015 ⁦@Timbradleyjr⁩ was THE guy. He was the biggest sports story in town. He was it. Here we are now, 7 years later, and he’s headed to the Hall of Fame. Congrats, Champ! It was a privilege to watch you compete and cover some of your career. pic.twitter.com/i03Q3FF1Qn — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) December 8, 2022

Bradley has been a boxing analyst with ESPN since 2016.

The International Boxing Hall of Fame is in Canastota, NY.