Train collision in northeastern Spain injuries 70

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish officials say two trains have collided near Barcelona and several dozen people have been hurt. Emergency services for Catalonia said that preliminary reports indicate 70 people were hurt. No details on the nature of the injuries were given by officials, but local media said that there were no serious injuries. Officials say that the collision occurred on a train line in Montcada i Reixac, a town just north of Barcelona. Ester Capella, the Catalan government’s representative in Madrid, told Spanish National Radio that officials were studying the incident.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.