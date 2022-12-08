NYC Transit: Subway agents to move out of token booths and engage riders directly

By Web staff

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Subway token booth agents won’t be stationary for much longer.

NYC Transit announced Thursday that beginning early next year, station agents will move out of the booths to engage directly with riders.

Agents have started training in a number of areas, including accessibility for people with disabilities, and customer service.

“Making sure that we are able to communicate with our customers effectively to help them around our complex system, to help them with our coming OMNY system soon, to be able to provide directions to be our eyes and ears in our system — that’s what today is about,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said.

The change for station agents comes after an agreement between the union, Transport Workers Union Local 100 and the MTA.

However, Charlton D’souza, president of the advocacy group Passengers United, objected to the plan.

“The MTA executives sitting at a desk fail to realize that 9 passengers have been murdered this year countless number of transit employees have been assaulted during the crime wave in the subways. Having women or older station agents outside the booth walking in a deserted station by themselves could put there lives in danger,” D’souza said in a statement, adding, “Many passengers especially our senior citizens who are disabled would have a hard time finding station agents if they are walking inside the station beyond the fare control area and need to be buzzed in.”

