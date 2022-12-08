Police: 2 firefighters die in house fire, body found outside

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa (AP) — Pennsylvania authorities say two firefighters died responding to a blaze in a house where a body was found in the yard. Two people who lived in the house were able to get out safely. The West Penn Township police chief called it an active crime scene, with state police and the federal bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms assisting the investigation. The house sits on a large plot of land in West Penn Township near Tamaqua in Schuylkill County. The slain firefighters were identified as New Tripoli Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris and firefighter Marvin Gruber. The fire started around 4 p.m. and heavy smoke could be seen from miles away.

