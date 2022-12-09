Skip to Content
As wiretap claims rattle government, Greece bans spyware

By DEREK GATOPOULOS
Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Lawmakers in Greece have approved legislation banning commercial spyware and reforming rules for legally-sanctioned wiretaps following allegations that senior government officials and journalists had been targeted by shadowy surveillance software. Friday’s 156-142 vote in parliament followed two days of debate, during which opposition lawmakers accused the government of attempting to cover up the illegal surveillance. They demanded that the date of a general election — due before next summer — be brought forward. Critics of the new law including human rights groups and an independent transparency authority.

