Lafayette police arrest teen for ‘legitimate’ threat on Snapchat against middle school

By Kyle Bloyd

LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WISH) — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for what police have determined to be a “legitimate” threat to conduct a shooting at a middle school dance in Lafayette.

The Lafayette Police Department said officers became aware of the threat around 12:15 a.m. Friday.

Officers say the boy was arrested for intimidation after making threats to conduct a shooting at a dance at Tecumseh Middle School that is scheduled for Friday night.

He posted the threats to Snapchat, according to police.

As a result, Tecumseh Middle School and Jefferson High School will have an increased security presence Friday night.

