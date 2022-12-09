Moscow court finds Kremlin critic Ilya Yashin guilty of spreading ‘false information’ about Russian army

By Anna Chernova, Uliana Pavlova, Sugam Pokharel and Ivana Kottasová, CNN

A Moscow court on Friday found Kremlin critic Ilya Yashin guilty of spreading “false information” about the killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, according to Russian state media outlet TASS.

The court is expected to announce the sentencing later on Friday.

Yashin, a prominent opposition leader and former municipal deputy, faces up to nine years in prison.

Russian investigators say his statements about the circumstances of the killings in Bucha are a criminal offense under recently introduced legislation, which considers discrediting the Russian armed forces to be illegal.

In closing remarks to the court on Monday, Yashin made a statement addressing the judge, President Vladimir Putin and the Russian public. “As if they will sew my mouth shut and I would be forbidden to speak forever. Everyone understands that this is the point,” he said.

“I am isolated from society because they want me to be silent. I promise as long as I’m alive I’ll never will be. My mission is to tell the truth. I will not give up the truth even behind bars. After all, quoting the classic: ‘Lie is the religion of slaves.'”

Yashin, also a close ally of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, came to prominence during protests he helped organize between 2011 and 2012 against Putin’s re-election for a third term.

Yashin remained a fierce Putin critic for years to come, also serving as a municipal deputy in a small Moscow municipality before being barred from running for public office again.

In June, he was sentenced to 15 days behind bars for being disobedient to police, charges he described at the time as part of a pressure campaign by the authorities to force him to leave Russia.

Russian investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov, who is on Russia’s wanted list and lives in exile in London, told CNN Yashin was “an extremely brave person” who “chose to remain in Russia and to speak against the war.”

He added he believed Yashin was a symbol of Russian resistance against the war.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.