South Korean truckers end 16-day strike over freight rates
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of South Korean truckers are returning to work after voting to end their 16-day walkout that disrupted construction and other domestic industries. Thousands of truckers seeking financial protections in the face of rising fuel costs went on strike Nov. 24. The vote Friday to end the strike follows aggressive steps by the government to reduce the disruptions caused by the strike, such as widening back-to-work orders on truckers and mobilizing military vehicles to ease delays in industrial shipments. Members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union were striking to demand the government make permanent a minimum freight rate system that is set to expire at the end of 2022.