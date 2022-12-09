Special delivery! Video shows UPS driver’s sweet reaction to Louisville customers leaving him snacks

By WLKY Digital Team

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A UPS driver in Louisville has gone viral after a video of him reacting to snacks on a customer’s doorstep was posted.

Toni Hillison Barnett said that she and her husband started leaving snacks for delivery drivers during the holidays three years ago.

Once the pandemic came around, they became more reliant on deliveries and wanted to find a way to show their appreciation.

This kind gesture has become a tradition in their neighborhood in Louisville and they hope more people will follow their lead.

