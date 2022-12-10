Louisiana Public Service Commission incumbent faces runoff

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Lambert Boissiere III faces a runoff Saturday in his reelection bid for Louisiana’s Public Service Commission. Boissiere’s challenger is Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old progressive policy advocate. Both candidates are Democrats with similar views and priorities, including expanding Louisiana’s renewable energy. The winner will serve a six-year term representing a district that stretches from Baton Rouge to New Orleans. The five-member commission has regulatory jurisdiction over public utilities providing electric, water, wastewater, natural gas and certain telecommunications services in Louisiana.

