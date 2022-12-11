77-year-old woman stabbed to death in Buckhead, police search for person of interest

By Jamarlo Phillips

ATLANTA (WANF) — Atlanta police are working an apparent stabbing investigation at a residence in Buckhead.

According to police, just before 6 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a home at 6 Paces West Terrace NW and discovered an unresponsive female who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times.

Police tell Atlanta News First the victim is identified as 77-year-old Eleanor J. Bowles.

During a news conference, Sunday morning officials said Bowles’s vehicle, a 2021 Lexus SUV, was allegedly stolen but has since been recovered.

The Atlanta Police Homicide Unit is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying the person of interest in this case, who is pictured in this Crime Stoppers flyer.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000.

Any citizens with surveillance footage of the person of interest from this incident can share their footage with connectatl.org.

