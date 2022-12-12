Christmas trees to be put up at Dedham libraries: “There is no ban on Christmas”

By WBZ Staff

DEDHAM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Christmas trees will be put up at both Dedham library locations, a statement from the Dedham Library Director said Monday. Last week, the Endicott Branch supervisor reportedly said the trees would not be used this year.

“To be clear, there is no ban on Christmas at the Dedham library,” Director Amber Moroney’s statement said.

“The initial decision to not display a Christmas tree was the result of an ongoing review of all our holiday decorations and displays that started back in the spring.”

Moroney said the social media response to the decision was “unfortunate” and has negatively impacted staff.

All decorations will continue to be reviewed and the library hopes to improve its communication with the community.

