New York City to honor Central Park Five at park entrance

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is naming a gate in Central Park in honor of the five men who, as teenagers, were wrongfully convicted of the 1989 rape of a jogger and spent years in prison before being exonerated. The city’s Public Design Commission on Monday unanimously approved the plan to inscribe “Gate of the Exonerated” along a perimeter wall at the northern end of the park. Mayor Eric Adams called the approval “a moment of truth and reconciliation for New York City.” The so-called Central Park Five served six to 13 years in prison before their convictions were thrown out in 2002.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.